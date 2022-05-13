UBEC Announces Plans to Upgrade 2018 Data of School Enrollment, Personnel, Others

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are in the process of conducting and upgrading the 2018 personnel audit of all education institutions in the country.

This will include all schools offering in full or elements of basic education, and this will be for the purpose of collecting school data in enrolment, personnel, facilities among others.

After 2006, 2010, 2018, the exercise is set to create a situation of proper planning to end over estimate needs leading to waste of resources or under-estimation which leads to under-resourcing that will be nipped in the bud.

Executive Secretary of the commission, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, announced this in Abuja yesterday during a high level consultative meeting on the 2022 National Personnel Audit of all basic education institutions in Nigeria.

Bobboyi, who lamented the dearth of data in basic education, said this has remained a major challenge to several programme implementation in the country.

He said education planners and decision makers have had to make do with data that is not up-to-date or outright falsified.

The commission boss warned that Nigeria’s school data for any particular period should be a national data that is available for use in and outside the country, adding that from the school to the federal level, and at all times, the number of learners, teachers and other personnel in the school system must be in sync.

“Our desire after the exercise was to put in place a structure that would be updating the 2018 database in continuous basis, and through this, build a culture of data generation and management down to the school level. This could not be achieved due to the absence of facilities and personnel at the difference levels.”

He said the successful conduct of the

exercise would give Nigeria a credible basic school data that can be quoted and used with confidence all over the world.

According to him, “The 2018 exercise has been the most comprehensive because unlike the previous two exercises, which were limited to public schools only, it covered all categories of public and private basic educational institutions.

“The outcome of the exercise was generally acknowledged to have met global standard and become acceptable as a useable tool for planning and tracking basic education in Nigeria.”

