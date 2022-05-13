I Joined Politics to Change Unpleasant Narative, Says Senatorial Aspirant





Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

A Kogi West Senatorial Aspirant, Dr. Muyi Aina has said that he has ventured into politics to change the unpleasant narrative of a land which the people so blessed , yet with most of it’s people so marginalised and poor

Aina who is a medical doctor made this known while speaking during 2022 media parley organised by Nigerian Union of Journalists , Kogi State Council in Lokoja on Wednesday , stated he was motivated by urge to serve the people of his constituency.

He noted that wanted to bring to the table service, refreshing trip C-attributes of a noble character ,competence and commitment to bring about possible change and enduring improvement in socio- economic conditions of people of Kogi West in general.

According to him, this will be done through genuine representation and advocacy for all and development initiatives informed by listening and deep engagement of the

people.

The Senatorial hopeful lamented the dilapidated state of Kabba-Ilorin road , noting that this has brought the economic activities of the people to nought as the farmers have no good access roads to their farms and also paralysed the business instinct of the people.

Aina stated he was poised to partner with both State federal and State governments to attract more federal government projects and good roads to Kogi West.

On Security, the aspirant decried the inability of the farmers in the area access their farms because the constant fears of the Kidnappers/farmer/herdsmen and couple with bad roads.

He added that if he is given mandate as senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, stressing all the challenges would brought to barest minimum as efforts would be made to dialogue with every stakeholders on the way forward.

