Health Workers Suspend 84 Days Strike After Deal With FG



Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Health workers under the auspices of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) have suspended their nationwide strike, which had lasted for 84 days.

The strike was called off following an emergency meeting of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) in Abuja yesterday.

The meeting was convened to review the outcomes of the recent conciliation talks between the federal government and JOHESU, team on Thursday which considered all the issues in dispute.



In a communiqué issued after the meeting, JOHESU stated that the strike was suspended to allow for the full implementation of the terms of agreement reached during the FG-JOHESU negotiations

The communique signed by JOHESU National Chairman. Kabiru Ado Minjibir, and National Secretary, Martin A, Egbanubi, stated that the federal government has accepted to immediately commence collective bargaining talks with all the agrieved health workers union with a view to resolving once and all the issue of the CONHESS salary

The communique read: “After exhaustive deliberations and review of the terms of settlement of the conciliation meeting, the expanded NEC -in Session voted unanimously to suspend the on-going indefinite nationwide strike action to allow for the implementation of the FG-JOHESU Terms of Settlements.



“Consequently, .NEC directs all JOHESU members nationwide to return to work”.

JOHESU said that federal government agreed on withdrawal of the “NO WORK, NO PAY” directive issued in relation to the JOHESU Strike.