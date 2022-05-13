DRONETECX Creates Access for Africa to Tap into $150bn Drone Market

Chinedu Eze

DRONETECX, Nigeria’s Drone Technology Conference and Exhibition has promised to creat access for Nigeria and Africa to tap into $150 billion global drone market.

Speaking during the second Drone Technology Conference and Exhibition held at NIGAV Expo Center, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Fortune Idu, chairman DRONETECX 2022 said the global drone market has continued to expand on a daily basis with growth of 18 per cent Coarse Grained Reconfigurable Array and hopes to reach $150 billion in the year 2035 and DRONETECX is creating access for Nigeria to tap into this huge market for job and wealth creation.

Idu said this millennium has seen the evolvement of various disruptive technologies from internet, GSM, robotic, artificial intelligence, space travel and liberalisation which are gradually redefining the way people do things and will in the near future direct every aspect of people’s existence.

He stated that for countries in Africa like Nigeria where infrastructure is a big challenge, the micro technologies driven by the microwave controlled system presents the hope for catch-up with the advanced world at a fraction of cost, adding that Africa however must be ready to get involved in the backend of the technologies and not just at front end consumer seat.

“DRONETECX 2022 offers the platform to explore all opportunities within the emerging sector and create a meeting point for researchers, operators, dealers, manufacturers and buyers to network. This year’s edition featured Open speaker’s plenary, end user’s workshop, youth seminar, paper competition and drone for humanitarian award, as well as expositions to drone related products and services,” he said.

