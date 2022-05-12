Hero Lager Fetes Customers with Nwanne Connect

Sunday Okobi

Nwanne Connect, the largest gathering of brothers was held last weekend in Onitsha, Anambra State, with top Nigerian artists performing hit songs and entertaining the people of the South-east region. The campaign, according to the organisers, is in recognition of Igbo people, culture, and the celebration of brotherhood.

Some of the artists who performed at the gathering included the P-Square, IllBliss, Zoro, HarrySong, SlowDogg, Mr. Raw, Nkem Owoh, White Money among others.

Speaking at the event, the Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, said: “Igbo people anywhere in the world always call one another ‘Nwanne’, which means you are my brother, and you can count on me as a brother. We are here to celebrate 10 years of Hero Lager being a core part of the lives of people in the South-east region of Nigeria. At this point, we need unity in the country and Igbo land. So, when we say Nwanne let’s connect, it’s for a good course of being heroes in what we do and being united as brothers.

We thank our consumers in the region for the continuous support.”

He added: “Nwanne Connect is riding on the heels of a successful Ahagiefula! ‘May your name never be forgotten’ campaign which was organised last year by Hero Lager.”

Also, speaking about the Nwanne Connect campaign, Brand Manager, Dubem Orji, said: “What we do is to evaluate consumer sentiments, understand what the consumer needs and wants from the brand. What the consumer tells us they want is what we listen to and comply with because Hero Lager is a people’s brand.

“Nwanne Connect is just answering the call of what the consumer desires and demands from the Hero Lager brand. We try to be consumer-centric as possible which means the event will continue for as long as the consumer says it should.”

The Onitsha stadium was bustling with a large crowd of music and fun-seekers who were treated to earth-quaking music performances by P-Square, IllBliss, Zoro, Mr. Raw, HarrySong, SlowDogg, White Money, and veteran actor, Nkem Owoh, among other leading talents.

Nwanne Connect is the first time Igbo people would bring together accomplished Igbo artists from home and abroad to celebrate their Igbo heritage and be proud of whom they are.

Hero Lager, popularly called ‘O’Mpa’, which hosted the gig, is a brand known for celebrating the Igbo culture, promoting brotherhood, kinship, hard work and culture.

According to a brand ambassador of the Hero Lager, RudeBoy, “This is the first time we are having anything like Nwanne Connect. We thank our South-east consumers for sticking with Hero Lager because it is our own, and we should be proud of it. Remember Igba Boi and what Hero Lager has done to empower these boys in business, who are doing greatly today.”

Also, at the event, rapper, Zoro; actor, Nkem Owoh; BBNaija winner, White Money, and Mr. Raw, who all spoke to journalists glowingly commended Hero Lager brand for the gig that brought together many artists.

