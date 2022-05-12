HACEY Health Donates Treated Nets, Blood Testing Machines to Kaduna IDP Camp





John Shiklam in Kaduna

A non-governmental organisation, HACEY Health, has donated treated mosquito nets, blood sugar and blood measuring machines to internally displaced persons’ camps (IDP) in Kafanchan, Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The donations were made during a medical outreach by the organisation to mark the world health day.

The IDPs were also offered free medical services during the outreach.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Kaduna after the event, HACEY Health State Coordinator, Ms. Jennifer Agbaji, said that the world health day, which was celebrated around the globe, provided an opportunity for HACEY Health to reach underserved communities.

Agbaji said: “We decided to reach out to the IDPs in Kafanchan, Jama’a Local Government Area to create awareness on health issues and offer free medical services.

“We also donated blood sugar testing machine and blood measuring machine to the IDP as well as treated mosquito nets to pregnant and nursing mothers at the camp. We tested and treated blood pressure and malaria.”

According to her, there were 337 households and 1,952 people at the camp, mainly women and children, most of who are widowed and orphaned as a result of the attacks in the area.

She said the IDPs were enlightened on the causes and prevention of malaria, hypertension, diabetes, which are silent killers.

“We spoke to them about some health issues like malaria, diabetes, HIV, hypertension and personal hygiene. We told them that malaria causes malnutrition in children that are less than five years.

“We educated them about symptoms of malaria and how to prevent malaria.

“We educated them about hypertension, which is a silent killer and the need to be checking their blood pressures from time to time.

“We also told them how hypertension can damage the heart and other blood vessels, which can lead to stroke, heart attack and dead.” Agbani said.

She added that the IDPs were encouraged to eat balance diet and ensure personal hygiene.

She noted that water sanitation and hygiene are important in ensuring healthy living.

According to her, lack of safe water causes diseases like cholera, diarrhea etc. “We told the IDP about the need to ensure clean water to prevent water borne diseases.

“We enlightened them about hand hygiene and the need to wash vegetables and fruits very well before they are consumed.

“We spoke to them about HIV and its transmission and how to prevent it.

“We showed them how to use mosquito nets even if they are sleeping on mats,” she said.

