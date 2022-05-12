2022 CBN Senior Tennis Tourney Serves-off in Abuja

Olawale Ajimotokan

The 2022 edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Senior Open Tennis Championship will serve off at the tennis complex of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja tomorrow.

The Director, Corporate Communication Department, CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja while briefing reporters.

He said that the final of the tournament to be played on hard court will come up on May 21, 2022.

Nwanisobi reiterated the apex bank’s pledge to sustain the sponsorship of the tournament, which the bank has undertaken for 44 years.

Citing the names of past winners of the competition who had excelled in international circuits, he noted that the objective of the Senior Open tennis championship remained to create a platform for the discovery, harnessing and grooming of young talents to represent Nigeria at various international tennis competitions.

Nwanisobi highlighted the role of the youth in nation building, adding the CBN was committed to empowering the Nigerian youth through its various interventions.

The apex bank spokesman also urged youth in the country to take advantage of the intervention programmes in the bouquet of the bank.

He also tasked participants at the competition to take opportunity of the Championship to exhibit their talents, with a view to showcasing them at tournaments locally and internationally.

