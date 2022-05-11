Foundation Invests in Creative Industry in Kogi State





Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

As part of efforts to create enabling environment for the teaming youths in Kogi State, a humanitarian foundation has invested in the creative sector in the state.

The Just as the Foundation, unveiled Nollywood Actor, Mr. Ken Erics, and Veteran Igala Gospel Minster, Ms. Abigail Omonu, as its brand ambassadors.

In a press statement signed yesterday by it the foundation’s Executive Director, Mr. William Illah, stated that the Enemona Josh Humanitarian Foundation is poised to move youths out of the streets.

The duo signed the agreement at a colorful event in Abuja on Monday for 12 million and 2 million respectively.

Speaking at the event, which had top personalities in the entertainment and creative sub-sector in attendance, President of the Foundation, Ambassador Gabriel Onoja, said the choice of the two creative actors were carefully arrived at following their track record of commitment, creatively in their arts, modest life and his personal convection that the duo have what it takes to deliver on their mandate.

Onoja noted that the engagement of the brand ambassadors would enable them to use their talents to mentor Kogi youths, thereby diverting their attention from crime, drugs, cultism and other social vices that are currently prevalent in the society.

“The choice of our veteran Nollywood Actor, Mr. Ken Erics, is strategic to use at the foundation because of his wide acceptability, modesty, responsible personality, and finesse on stage and also for his requisite capacity to deliver on our mandate of mentoring our youths.

“We look forward in a hurry to receiving him at our tertiary institutions in Kogi State and other creative act organizations where he is expected to meet and mentor our rough talents to well refined and finished commercially branded creative talents.”

Onoja noted that the creative sector is one sector that has contributed greatly to the Gross Domestic Product of Nigeria with little contribution from the government, hence his desire to channel his resources to the sector to empower thousands of Kogi youths he said are talented in various ways.

Already we are concluding arrangements to reach out to various institutions of higher learning where Theater Arts and Performing Arts are studied as a course to create a platform where Ken will interact with them and open their eyes to the opportunities inherent in the sector.

Executive Director of the foundation, Williams Illah appealed to the ambassadors to bring their expertise and professionalism to bear in the discharge of their new roles adding that mentorship is a key ingredient needed for national development.

