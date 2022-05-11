Enyimba Chairman, Anyansi, Bags FG Award

Chairman of Enyimba FC of Aba, Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu would on Thursday join other eminent Nigerians to receive federal government’s National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award for 2019 and 2020.

Labour and Productivity Minister, Chris Ngige, in a letter to the successful football administrator stated that the award is being conferred on him based on his hard work, productivity and excellence.

The letter read in part…”The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhamadu Buhari, GCFR has approved the conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award on you in recognition of your high productivity, hard work and excellence.”

Other eminent Nigerians to be honored include the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, former Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr. Chike Ihekweazu, Lagos State Commissioner for Health Dr. Akin Abayomi, industrialist Abdulsamad Rabiu and billionaire businessman Mike Adenuga jnr.

NPOM posthumous awards would also be conferred on the late Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh, who died from the Ebola virus while quarantining the patient zero, Patrick Sawyer, a Liberian in a medical facility in Lagos, as well as the late Mr. Babatunde Lawal, who until his death was the permanent secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

