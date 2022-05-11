Breaking: Buhari Orders Ministers Who Have Political Ambition to Resign



Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has given all ministers interested in vying for any elective position in 2023 up till Monday, May 16, 2022 to resign. Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this to newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.He said the President directed all ministers with political ambition to turn in their letters of resignation by next Monday.Those affected are Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu; Minister of State for Education and Emeka Nwajiuba; who have joined the presidential race on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).Others are the Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, who is running for governorship position in Cross Rivers State; Abubakar Malami, who is gunning for Kebbi governorship; the Minister of Women Affairs, Paulline Tallen, who declared her ambition to contest for the senatorial seat in Plateau State.

Details later…

