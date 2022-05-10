Senate Mourns Arthur Nzeribe, Observes a Minute Silence

The Senate on Tuesday at plenary, observed a minute silence in honour of late Senator Arthur Nzeribe.

Nzeribe, a First Republic politician and former lawmaker who represented Imo-West Senatorial District, died on Sunday at the age of 83.

The news of his death was brought to plenary by Senator Rochas Okorocha (APC- Imo) following a point of order raised.

Rising on order 42, Okorocha said the former lawmaker died after a protracted illness.

According to him, late Nzeribe was an astute politician and philanthropist, loved by his people in Oguta and beyond.

He urged the Senate to push for immortalisation of the deceased in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, urged young politicians to emulate the life of service by the deceased politician.

“Arthur Nzeribe played his part as a politician and legislator. I knew him when I was a member of the House of Representatives when he was here in the Senate.

“Our paths crossed several times and surely the political space will have some vacuum.

“But we pray that younger politicians will grow to provide the kind of services that ordinarily would have been missed because of this monumental death,” Lawan said.

Members of the Senate thereafter, observed a minute silence to honour the deceased. (NAN)

