Fear God, Release Our Parents, Children Begs Terrorists





John Shiklam in Kaduna

Children whose parents were among those kidnapped on the March 28, Abuja- Kaduna train attack have lamented that life has been tough without their breadwinners and asked the terrorists to fear God and release them.

In an interview with journalists yesterday in Kaduna after a press conference by relations of the abducted people, the children appealed to the government to do everything possible to ensure the release of their parents.

One of the children, Master Ismail Abubakar, 11, said life has been tough without his father.

Ismail said: “I am appealing to them to release my father and others safely. They should let them free. Life has been tough without my father since he was kidnapped.”

Similarly, an 18 year old Miss Ruqqayatu Jibril, whose two parents are also held in captivity pleaded with the terrorists to free their victims.

“I have my two parents in captivity. This is their 42nd day in captivity and still counting.

“We are appealing to the government to bring back loves. We have missed so much.

“Some of them are breadwinners of the family. We really need them back. We are the family are waiting in anguish,” she said.

She said that living without them has been traumatic. “It is so terrifying. We are appealing to the government to do their possible best to rescue our beloved ones unhurt.

“We are appealing to the bandits to please free our loved ones. They are also humans. We are humans like you. Even if you don’t share anything in religion, then you share in humanity.

“Why should you just capture your fellow citizens? You are also citizens of this blessed. But why should be capturing people that are your brothers and sisters and keep them in captivity for almost six weeks? Please and please, fear God and free our parents,” Ruqqayatu said.

