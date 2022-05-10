2023: Mammoth Crowd Storms Airport, Emir’s Palace, Welcomes Osinbajo to Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



An unprecedented mammoth crowd of supporters Tuesday stormed the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi to welcome Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to Bauchi.

Osinbajo is in Bauchi to address delegates ahead of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) primary election for the 2023 general election.

The APC presidential aspirant’s chartered plane landed at the airport in Bauchi around 11:30 am.

THISDAY reports that amidst heavy security, Osinbajo was received by hundreds of enthusiastic supporters as he drove to the palace of the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, for homage.

Osinbajo, who was warmly received by the royal father, highlighted the numerous achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Having served as vice-president and been part of the success of the current administration, Osinbajo explained that he was offering himself to lead the country as president in 2023.

Highlighting his strength and experience as one of the best aspirants to consolidate on Buhari’s achievements, Osinbajo asked the emir and Nigerians to pray for his success ahead of the primary election.

Responding, the monarch thanked the vice-president for the visit, his selfless services to the country and wished him succeess in his quest to rule Nigeria. Osinbajo was in company with Senators Adamu Bulkachuwa (Bauchi North) and Senator Kabiru Gaya (Kano Central), and a former Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, among other top dignitaries.

The vice-president, who moved from the emir’s palace to the tomb of late Prime Minister of Nigeria, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa on Ran road, Bauchi, is billed to address Bauchi State delegates at the Hazibal Events Centre, Yelwa Road, Bauchi later Tuesday.

Details later…

