New Report Shows that Big Brother Naija Helped Participants Achieve Their Dreams

A new report by Plaqad, an emerging global marketing and public relations technology company, showed that 75 per cent of ex-housemates of the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija helped them achieve some of their life goals.

The report ‘Big Brother Naija Report’ is the second edition from the company with its primary goal to provide valuable insights into the public perception of the famed reality TV show, its impact on the youth culture in Nigeria and the Nigerian economy.

BBNaija as the show is fondly called is one of the entertainment shows that has catapulted many faces to stardom. Past contestants like Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Mercy Eke, Laycon, and Ozoemena Chukwu had leveraged the platform to pursue their goals.

The show assembles contestants in an isolated house who compete for huge cash prizes and gifts worth over $100,000 while each housemate races against eviction from the house, based on votes from the viewers.

Although the show is always pilloried, the report by Plaqad indicated that 64% of viewers admitted that the show provided emotional and mental satisfaction to them post-pandemic while 71.7% of respondents watch the show communally with family and friends.

Other figures from the report include 57% of respondents said that seeing a brand sponsor the show influenced their patronage of the brand while 53% of the respondents believed that BBNaija is a more reliable route to success than a university degree.

According to Plaqad’s founder, Ayeni Adekunle, the report was derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and comprised both qualitative and quantitative research methods.

“In step with our culture of due diligence, we leveraged technology to give a comprehensive report on this famed show. Using varied research methodologies, we are able to provide a robust report that will be a reference point in economic and socio-cultural discourse. The BBNaija Report is documented proof that the popular reality show is a giant marketing machine that enables brand viability as well as opportunities for talent and entrepreneurial development,” he said.

