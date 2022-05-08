Insecurity: Buhari Directs Military to Sustain Offensive against Criminals in N’west Zone



Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the security agencies to sustain the current offensives against terrorists and other criminals operating in the North-west region particularly in certain parts of Zamfara State.

In a release issued Sunday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the president hailed the military for the incessant onslaught and for not showing any let up as they continue to achieve positive outcomes based on their current operational trajectory in the North-west and particularly Zamfara State which has been a hotbed of criminal activity.

President Buhari noted that while there appears to be relative calm in the state, with situations returning to normal in most parts and the rural communities ready to live their lives normally again, there had been several breaches, especially in view of the bandits’ attack on Damri, Sabongarin Damri and Kalahe villages in Bakura Local Government Area, and lately Maradun, where a number of casualties were recorded.

According to him, “We mustn’t allow the return of days when the bandits had a free hand to do as they wished. The rural folk in Zamfara and elsewhere must be allowed to have peace.”

The president, therefore, directed that the momentum that has been developed by the security agencies be sustained in order to bring an end to the activities of the murderers.

While expressing condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the government and people of the state, President Buhari further ordered that the combined efforts of both federal and state governments must do all that can be done to bring an immediate end to the horrific killings.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

