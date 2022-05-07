Firm Fulfils Promise, Pledges Reduction in Housing Deficit

Omolabake Fasogbon

A real estate firm, Winhomes Global Services Ltd has delivered plots of land to it subscribers at its Winhomes property in Lekki, Lagos.

This is in fulfilment of the firm’s commitment to ensuring that Lagosians have access to `affordable housing while bridging the gap in housing industry.

The allocation event had in attendance hundreds of subscribers, high-flying guests as well as top industry professionals, as the organisation vowed to pull all stops in reducing housing deficit in Lagos state.

Speaking at the allocation ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Engr. Ifeoma Stella Okengwu assured customers of their security and genuiness of the organisation.

“This is another evidence of our commitment to giving our investors the best value for their money. We assure all our current and potential customers that we will always stay true to our promises of timely allocation of properties as well as putting the right things in place. We will always strive to create long-term value for our clients and partners through secure real estate investment

“We also want to strongly assure everyone that invests in our project that they do not have any cause to worry about their allocations. Today, we are attending to the first batch, we will be having the second batch in the coming months”, she said.

