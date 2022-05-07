Arewa Youths Flay Critics of Emefiele over Purchase of N100m APC Forms



Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The Arewa Consultative Youth Movement (ACYM) has condemned the critics of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over the N100 million All Progressives Congress (APC) forms purchased for him by his friends to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The group, in a statement by its Coordinator, Yusuf Kabiru, Saturday, insisted that the critics are merely playing to the gallery and the CBN boss has done nothing against the laws of the country.

The ACYM argued that there was nothing wrong with the decision of the beneficiaries of the CBN governor’s reform in the critical sectors of the nation’s economy to purchase the forms for him.

Three different groups had reportedly on Friday, purchased the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms of the APC for Emefiele.

The groups, according to media reports, included the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele and the Emefiele Support Group.

Reacting to the development and the criticisms that greeted the action, the ACYM said it was excited, because, “Emefiele remained the only responsible and responsive person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023”.

The Arewa youths said with the purchase of the form, the APC and the country had moved a step closer to an Emefiele presidency in 2023.

The ACYM added that its members were “convinced that Emefiele holds the key to expansion and consolidation”.

The statement read in part: “We commend the groups and their members who had the foresight to purchase the form to further convince Emefiele to join the race. They have shown that they are committed to national development.

“Having studied Emefiele’s performance at the apex bank in the past years, we have no doubt that he holds the key to the expansion and consolidation of the nation’s economy.

“We know for a fact that his Presidency will attract good tidings to Nigeria. All those who mean well for this country must therefore join their forces to ensure that he contests.

“Nigeria needs a selfless leader at this critical period of its history and we have found such attribute in Emefiele.

“Those who are criticising Emefiele based on the decision of the groups to purchase the forms for him are just playing to the gallery because the CBN governor is eminently qualified to contest the 2023 presidential election based on his competence and ability to turn the nation’s economy around.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

