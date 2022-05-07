African Voices Changemakers Profile Onobrakpeya, Mozambican Artist

African Voices Changemakers on Cable News Network (CNN) this week showcases artistic feats of Nigeria’s legendary artists Bruce Onobrakpeya.

The printmaking guru according to sponsors of the programe, Globacom will be featured alongside Lizette Chirrime, a visual artist from Mozambique in the 30-minute programe.

Born 89 years ago in Agbarha-Otor, Delta State, Onobrakpeya’s long romance with the arts has earned him a place of honour among great artists whose works don the walls of the National Gallery of Modern Arts, Lagos.

The graduate of Art from the former Nigerian College of Arts, Science and Technology, now Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, who uses bronzed lino relief and metal foil to fabricate works, has been exhibited at the Tate Modern in London, the National Museum of African Art of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., the Malmö Konsthall in Malmö, Sweden, the Virtual Museum of Modern Nigerian Art, also in Lagos, Nigeria among many others.

His honours include; Honorable Mention at the 44th Venice Biennale, 2006 Human Living Treasure Award by the United Nations Educational and Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and 2010 National Creativity award by Federal Government of Nigeria among others.

On her own part, Chirrime, is a citizen of Mozambique, where she was born in 1973, though she resides in Cape Town, South Africa. Her works are historical and autobiographical as they reflect her trajectory through life as well as her future dreams and aspirations. She uses hides and skin as well as recycled materials to produce mixed materials which she employs in spreading messages of hope in the face of despondency.

Both artists will be on the DSTV channel 401 on Saturday May 7, 2022 at 9.30 a.m. Repeats of the programme will be aired on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m., and 7.30 p.m. and on Monday at 4.00 a.m. A two-part 15-minute broadcast of the edition is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.45 p.m.

