Afrobeats’ Current Success Is Set To Triple In A Few Years – Uche Malik



Uche Malik is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He began making music professionally in 2019, alternating between Nigeria and abroad. He is currently signed to Flourish Forever record label and Active Entertainment Group management.



The singer recognized his predilection for music from a young age, while in primary school, becoming attuned to the fact that he naturally came up with melodies and could sing better than his peers. As a kid, he joined the choir, where he practised regularly and started to hone his musical talent. Music has always been a source of joy for him and it impacted how he viewed the world.



For many years, Uche flirted with music. He didn’t originally start out as a musician, instead he operated in different roles in the music industry like DJ and A&R. However, things changed for him when he had a conversation with his father. His father pointed out his innate features and nudged Uche Malik to pursue a professional career in music, and he cheerfully acquiesced.



Uche Malik released his first single in 2019, an Afropop song titled Superwoman. He released the song as an independent artiste and followed up with another single, a Hip-hop song titled Nikes. He has since then consistently released songs that have positioned him as one of the emerging acts to look out for in contemporary Afrobeats. He has collaborated with illustrious names such as Blaqbonez and David Melii.



What drives Uche Malik’s passion as a musician? He yearns to put joy in the hearts of listeners with his music and would stop at nothing to achieve that. One of his highlights as a musician is the recognition that he’s gotten, particularly as his father has had personal encounters with people who listen to his music. It is a strong indicator of how far he has come in his journey and he credits his parents for helping make the journey smoother.



As we coast through the second quarter of the year, Uche Malik is set to release an EP soon. He is looking forward to working with artistes like Adekunle Gold, Buju, Odunsi, Amaarae as well as producers like P-Prime, Juls, and London.

