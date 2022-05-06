FCTA, Security Commanders Meet over Enforcement of City Sanitation Laws

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has met with commanders of different security agencies and heads of other organisational component of the Joint Taskforce and the Command and Control Secretariat over enforcement of laws and rules of engagement while handling city clean up and other infractions in the city.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who addressed the participants, stressed the need to review the operational strategies and make the team more efficient in combating the ills that threaten the city’s overall development.

He urged all the different components that make up the joint taskforce and the other squad to synergize to bring the required results in the city.

He added that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello while concerned about the maintenance of security and order in all parts of the territory is against the trampling on the rights of law-abiding residents.

The commander of security agencies under the Command and Control Unit, CSP Yusuf Bala, in his remarks, pledged the support of all the officers under his control to the reviewed operational strategies.

He also urged the FCT Minister to make more commitment towards the provisions of operational equipment needed by the Taskforce.

Similarly the Commander of the Taskforce, Solomon Adebayo, who noted that the enforcement operations in the city were challenging, appealed to all relevant authorities to improve on the welfare of officers.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

