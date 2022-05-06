Esther Whyte Bassey Lends her Voice for African Women on New Book Feature, Adanma The Warrior

“I feel really great having my face on this unique book. It’s my way of joining voices against gender based violence, gender inequality, rape and harmful traditional practices against African women because brutality and affliction against any woman is brutality against all other women.” An excited Esther Whyte Bassey shares as she talks about her first ever book cover feature on the recently released, Adanma – The Warrior which is available for purchase on Amazon and other platforms.

She is a Multi winning actress, OAP, Radio DJ, Film Producer and an all round entrepreneur. More than just an entertainer and business woman she is also passionate about humanity and all it has to circle around especially as it involves women. Speaking further on her support towards the purpose of the book she shares that, “You know I can’t appreciate Mr Uche Nwaozor enough for this fantastic book Adanma, the warrior.

The book Adanma the Warrior subtitled African women in bondage truly exposes so many challenges suffered by African women and also provides some solutions on how to handle it. Diplomacy and strategic planning is one of the methods. Adanma mobilized the women and they spoke with one voice stating what they wanted. When the diehard traditionalist refused their stand they went on sex strike for a month, and believe me that men even the king, was humble to agree to their conditions.”

Esther appeals to the Government, particularly the Ministry of Education to adapt this book for schools and so also should NGOs, corporate bodies and individuals, “ so as to help in transforming the story to a movie as a way of educating the public against traditional ills and gender discriminations.”

