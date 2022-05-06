ASUU, Jega Identify Questionable Nigeria Social Contract, Poor Economy as Bane of Protracted Insecurity

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos



Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has identified questionable Nigeria Social contract as a major cause of insecurity, ASUU also said the country’s legal foundation is shaky, its democratic credential weak, susceptible to partisan and commercial misappropriation.

For this reason, the union said Nigerian state does not command the trust of the people.

This is even as former National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and pro-chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Attahiru Jega has observed that poor economy and youth unemployment are serious contributory factors.

ASUU’s position was declared at a public lecture titled: ‘Exploring Radical Remedies for the Root of Pervasive Insecurity in Contemporary Nigeria’ delivered at the university by the union’s trustee and past ASUU Chairman, Professor Asisi Asobie.

Asobie said that the relegation of Nigeria universities to the background by the government, which has resulted in persistent strike actions by lecturers, has made the citadel of learning unable to produce necessary research to combat insecurity in the country.

He said: “Furthermore, the Nigeria state has not yet earned the monopoly of the legitimacy of the possession, control, and use of the instruments of coercion in the society.”

“Moreover, the Nigeria state lacks relative autonomy; its dominant class, an alliance of indigenous middlemen or communisation agents and foreign merchants and speculative investors is not independent of social groups and heir parochial interests, and criminal activities. It is therefore unable to enforce the law of the land against criminality.”

“Also, Nigerian economy is a casino capitalist economy embedded in a globalising world capitalist system. It therefore partakes of certain features of this contemporary globalization which make it promotional of criminality and therefore insecurity.”

He said that enduring solution to pervasive insecurity in contemporary Nigeria can only found by addressing its roots, adding that the three main sources of insecurity have some common roots.

“They are the nature of the Nigerian state, the nature of the Nigerian economy, and the Nigeria social order and its legal order or justice system,” he said.

Represented by former National Chairman of ASUU, Professor Nasir Fagge, Jega said the union will continue to press for the improvement of living conditions in Nigeria, especially among youths. He said that UNIJOS ASUU is leading in the crusade for positive change in terms of providing employment.

Also speaking, Vice-Chancellor of UNIJOS, Prof Tanko Ishaya, said that the funding model for higher education in the country is completely flawed, and cannot take the country far. He commended the former leaders of the union that fought hard to achieve TETFund that has helped the public universities in diverse ways.

The VC assured ASUU of the commitment of the University towards providing the enabling environment to advance their welfare.

Present at the lecture were former and current National Chairmen of ASUU including Prof. Fagge, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi and Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. Zonal and chapter chairmen of the union from across the country were equally present.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

