APC Mulls Deal with Multitude of Presidential Hopefuls, Consensus Candidate Likely

The sudden dramatic mad dash to get the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), even at a whopping N100 million, is actually to angle for an invitation to the negotiating room by President Muhammadu Buhari, where trade-offs would be negotiated and commitments extracted in exchange for standing down presidential ambitions, THISDAY learnt yesterday night.



The APC leadership, according to multiple sources, is considering the carrot-and-stick approach in dealing with its multitude of aspirants, since the party is likely to adopt the consensus option in choosing the best candidate under the current situation, to save it from rancour.



As at today, the number of aspirants who have either collected forms or indicated interest to contest for the presidential ticket of the party would climb to 23 even though 17 have actually collected forms to vie for presidential ticket, while 95 governorship aspirants obtain nomination Forms and 241 aspirants have picked senate forms, while 821 for house of representatives.



Also yesterday, the APC denied reports that its presidential aspirants were being required to fill a “withdrawal form” in advance as part of plans to edge out contenders, when it eventually settled for a consensus candidate. APC claimed a “withdrawal form” could only be filled when an aspirant decided to withdraw in the process of the presidential primary.



However, sources within the party told THISDAY last night that one of the deals being considered by APC to enable it manage the choice of candidate for the presidential election next year would be guaranteed non-prosecution after leaving office. This is especially with regard to those holding offices currently and who have allegedly mismanaged their positions and resources entrusted to them.



For those, who do not hold any office, the party, THISDAY sources said, would offer them “juicy deals” or political appointments if the party retains power, just so they do not rock the boat in collective interest.

But, in the event that anyone proves difficult and attempts to make a big deal from the path the party decides to take, it may not hesitate to wield the big stick by beaming the searchlight on their activities using the anti-graft agencies.



According to sources, mulling this option has become imperative because of the number of persons already in the race for the APC presidential ticket. They added that an elective primary might not augur well for the party, given the likelihood of hijack by moneybags, who might prevent the emergence of a competent candidate.



Another source stated thus, “So, there’s going to be a gathering of everyone in a room at the very last minute – I mean all the aspirants – in a room for a meeting at the instance of the president, where the matter would be trashed and a decision, based on consensus, would be taken.

“However, if you are not in that room when the deal is struck and a decision is taken on the candidate, such a person is evidently on his own.”



The source added, “So the rush to purchase the N100 million form may actually mean buying a ticket to the negotiating room, where some would be asked to step down and promised rewards. And to be relevant, you must buy your way to that room where the final act would play out before the convention, which by all indication is going to end in consensus or affirmation.



“Exactly what happened in the chairmanship race is what will happen again. So we can manage the situation.”

Meanwhile, the controversial Form 18 “Letter of Withdrawal” was attached to the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms sold to aspirants to fill and submit along with other forms and their credentials. The form was worded, thus, “I hereby voluntarily withdraw my candidacy from the contest. My withdrawal is in the best interest of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.”



But reacting to THISDAY’s enquiry in a telephone chat, yesterday, National Secretary of APC, Mr. Felix Morka, said aspirants were not mandated to submit the withdrawal form, when submitting completed nomination forms to the party.



Morka said, “The withdrawal form was included as part of a third model for the election of candidates at our primaries. As you know, both our constitution and the Electoral Act provide for three modes or models for the election of primary: Direct, Indirect and Consensus.

“So, we included a form so that aspirants, who decide at the right time to withdraw, will have that document to execute to evidence their withdrawal, consistent with the consensus model, assuming that becomes a must.”

The party spokesperson said filling the withdrawal form was a decision to be made by the aspirant, not the party.



Morka added, “That’s a decision that an individual makes. If you recall, during the convention, for those who decided to withdraw, they had to write personal letters expressing their decisions to withdraw

“The form is a pro-format, nobody is required to fill it. It is only useful and relevant if an aspirant at some point makes a personal decision to withdraw. You will not just withdraw verbally, you will be required to execute that and if you do execute it, it will be there in your form as part of your record.



“That was the purpose. It was just a normal inclusive sort of provision. Nobody is required to fill it now in advance. It is supposed to be left blank. It is only filled, when that individual has decided to withdraw at some point.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, 17 presidential aspirants and 95 governorship hopefuls have so far purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as of the close of work yesterday, Thursday, May 5, 2022.



The ruling party had on Wednesday announced an extension for the sale of forms to allow new entrants to the race, especially, the presidential race, purchase forms.

National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Arugugu, further informed THISDAY that some241 aspirants had also picked senate forms, while 821 aspirants had so far purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for the House of Representatives.



According to him, about 1,505 aspirants were vying for the party’s tickets in the 36 States House of Assembly.

As of yesterday, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha; Minister of State, Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba; former Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu and Uju Kennedy, the only female aspirants, have picked forms.



Others, who had also picked the form were Pastor Tunde Bakare, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the youngest presidential aspirant, Nicholas Bello; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi; Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi; former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani and Minister of Labour and productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige and the Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru.



However, while Nnamani, Bakare and Bello picked their forms by themselves at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, other aspirants had their forms picked for them by proxy.

