2023: Edo Rep Member Gets Endorsement to Recontest

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The member representing Ovia federal constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, was unanimously endorsed for a second term in office after declaring his intention to return to the Green Chamber to represent his constituency

The declaration, which took placed at Iguobazuwa, headquarters of Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state, saw his constituents, members and leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) fully declaring their support for Idahosa’s reelection bid.

The Chairmen of the APC in Ovia South West and Ovia North East LGAs, Emmanuel Ogbomo and Oscar Aghedo respectively, particularly commended the lawmaker for his constant interaction with members of his constituency since he assumed office in 2019.

The two chairmen noted that the bottom-top approach of which the lawmaker adopted in tackling challenges in the area has helped changed the menace of the under-representation the people have suffered in time past.

They further noted that Idahosa has within a short time attracted unprecedented government presence to the area and also provided empowerment opportunities to the people.

According to Ogbomo, “Not that we have not had representatives before, but you have simply made the difference with your approach in dealing with decades of abandonment we have suffered before now.

“While we commend you for all these and many more that you are planning to do, I must join forces with the people in declaring total support for your reelection.”

On his part, Aghedo said history would not be kind to them if they fail to align themselves to the wishes of the people.

According to him, “We are not just speaking as party members here, but aligning ourselves to what the people have concluded to send you back to Abuja.”

Idahosa, who used the opportunity to reel out his achievements, said he has good stories to tell when the campaign kicks off.

According to him, “As at the last count, we have 71 projects spread across the 23 wards that makes up the constituency, which includes construction of 21 schools among others.

“I have 14 motions and four bills to my credit. These motions and bills are impactful ones that add value to our very existence as a people, state and country as a whole.

“I really want to appreciate the good people of Ovia for their love, support and prayers. Of a truth, we have good stories to tell. I promise to do more for my people, and I won’t rest until we get the Ovia of our dream.”

