Bauchi APC Member Raises the Alarm over Destruction of Campaign Billboards





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi, Hon Ukkasha Hamza has raised the alarm over the destruction of campaign billboards of a Guber aspirant under his party, Malam Nura Manu Soro by thugs.

Hamza who is also the Chairman APC Youth Progressive Forum made this known while addressing a press conference in Bauchi yesterday, alleged that the attacks on the opposition parties, particularly the APC in Bauchi under the watch of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state needed urgent action on the thugs and their sponsors.

The APC chieftain’s alarm is coming barely a day after Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of the state pledged an enabling campaign atmosphere for all the opposition parties in Bauchi.

In his text tagged: “Increasing Bauchi political thuggery and the urgent need to protect political opponents in the state”, Hamza said he was prompted to address Journalists on the unfortunate incidence of increasing attacks on the opposition parties in the state.

The APC member said historically, Bauchi is known and described across the length and breath of Nigeria as pace-setter that laid standard for politics and politicians on the direction to follow.

He said since creation, Bauchi State and her politicians have been at the forefront and have dominated political scenes in the country both in terms of elections and by federal appointments, making it a leading State and a political tutor to others.

Hamza said it was necessary for him as a bonafide citizen and son of Bauchi soil to draw the attention of Governor Bala Mohammed on the need for his government to address the problem, as the country edges towards the 2023 elections.

“The scenes of destruction of billboards and campaign posters of Nura manu Soro led by unknown persons stand Condemnable and unfortunate”, he said.

The Chairman of the APC Youth Progressive Forum said the incident is coming at the time Nura Manu Soro and other opposition aspirants has every constitutional rights to contest for any elective post of their choices in line with the Nigerian constitution.

Hamza who lamented the situation, said, if care was not taken, it would no doubt spell doom for the upcoming political activities in the state, hence the need for the Governor to take urgent action to stabilize the polity.

The APC member pleaded with the commissioner of Police and the Director of the State Security Services, other security agencies in the state to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the culprits and their sponsors to serve as deterrence to others.

While strongly condemning the act, he appealed on the authorities concerned to nip it in the bud as its recurrence will pitch the parties and the politicians against each other and denied the State of any meaning development.

“The governor as a beneficiary of opposition must protect Bauchi long ancestral heritage where power and money does not win elections for aspirants.

