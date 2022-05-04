Presidential Amnesty Programme Urges Niger Deltans to Embrace Dialogue in Addressing Grievances

Blessing Ibunge

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dikio (retd), has advised Niger Delta people to always deploy dialogue in addressing grievances or disputes in the region.

Dikio gave the advice yesterday, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Nneotabase Egbe, at an event to mark the 50th birthday anniversary of the former board Chairman of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Maj. Lancelot Anyanya (rtd) in Abuja.

The PAP boss insisted that the use of intellectual property, networking and negotiations remained the most potent means of drawing attention to issues of deprivation, marginalisation and environmental degradation.

He said Niger Delta leaders should strive to be part of the boardroom negotiations instead of resorting to street agitations that would always lead to negative consequences.

While eulogising Anyanya for contributing to the peace and development in the Niger Delta, Dikio said his administration as the PAP boss had been largely successful because of the vital role the security expert.

He said: “When I was given this appointment, I prayed that I wanted to have destiny helpers and one of the destiny helpers God sent my way was, Lancelot Ayanya. Our relationship started in 1990, but over the years, we have kept fate and kept in touch.

“I remember that when I chose to retire from the army, he was one of the people I told. And so, without giving away straight secrets, if you want things done, look for Lance.”

