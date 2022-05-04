Osinkolu: I Deserve Senatorial Ticket as Former Buhari Campaign Council DG



Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu, is an All Progressives Congress Chieftain in Ekiti State. In this Interview with newsmen, he expressed confidence that Hon. Biodun Oyebanji will be a good governor for Ekiti masses, while also insisting that he deserves APC’s senatorial ticket as ex-Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Director General in Ekiti. Victor Ogunje brings excerpts:

The June 18 governorship election is around the corner. How do you perceive the APC chances?

Well, election is not like Mathematics that 2+2 can be 4, but we know you can only win election based on the structures you have and acceptability among the voters. The APC is a popular party in Ekiti, having spent 12 years in the saddle of governance. Our leader, Otunba Niyi Adebayo ruled between 1999 and 2003. Also, the present Governor and my good leader and friend, Governor Kayode Fayemi governed for the first term between 2010 and 2014 and got reelected in 2018 and his tenure would lapse on October 15, 2022. What I am trying to expatiate here is that, a party with this rich history can’t but command high popularity in Ekiti. And you can’t rule out one thing, our party has not done badly in terms of delivery of democracy dividends. I am not claiming that we are perfect or claim that everything has been done perfectly, but we can boldly say that we have not disappointed the masses and we have done creditably well within the limited resources accruing to the state. So, talk of solid structures across all the strata and parading of party bigs, APC has an upper hand in this election. Though, we are not going to take people for granted. We are going to campaign very hard and showcase our scorecard to Ekiti voters to win this election. I can say boldly that we are set for victory.

Are you saying campaign alone will be enough for you to win? What of the internal crisis within APC?

I agree with you, approaching a major election with a divided house is not something that can be underplayed or glossed over. The situation has to be handled holistically. I have been following the events as they unfold and I can say that the party is aware of the need to undertake some trouble- shooting efforts and that was why they set up a reconciliation committee, headed by the Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi and other elderly people in our party, who command respect to reach out to those that are aggrieved and I know they have started the process. As we speak, many aggrieved governorship aspirants are already working with the party’s governorship candidate, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji to win on June 18. I also learnt that the campaign team of our aspirant, led by its Director- General, Hon. Cyril Fasuyi also met with some party leaders across the Senatorial districts recently to appeal for understanding. No human institution can be perfect, but I believe that the party must learn how to do justice to all members to reduce internal squabbles. The party must up its games and keep the tempo of reconciliation efforts and if this can be sustained, victory is sure for APC in this coming election.

Another threat to the coming governorship election is the choice of candidates the party will make in National and State Assembly primaries. Do you foresee any trouble?

Well, this depends on how we handle the situation. Let me say this clearly, even if the party conducts free and fair primaries, some people who lost out will still be aggrieved. They will raise dust and lay claim to flimsy excuses to discredit the process. But , the way we handle the primaries would go a long way in determining whether the party will crash or not. You can’t impose brazenly and expect people to clap for you, there would be a serious backlash. I want to advise that even when the party believes in consensus in certain places, let them do it with caution. Let them honour other contestants who are not the favourites by begging and persuading them to step down. Don’t treat them as if they are nothing. Don’t hide under the undemocratic belief that the party is supreme to subjugate the voices of the people. There is nothing wrong with consensus, but it has to be done honourably, not with impunity . That is my advice.

You have been endorsed by some groups in Ekiti North for 2023 Senatorial contest. How prepared are you for the battle?

It is not me that is ready, it was my people that said I should contest. In politics, you will get to a stage that the people will know your value and urge you to contest for certain positions, that is exactly what is happening. I have paid my dues in Ekiti North by my closeness and generosity to the people despite not holding any position. My people are beginning to see that some people were trying to sideline me in the party despite my investment in APC. It is funny that those who have not contributed anything were being alotted positions. People are no longer comfortable with this style, let people be rewarded based on their loyalty and contributions. So, this my ambition is being propelled by people across the five local governments in Ekiti North, who knew my worth and contributions and think time has come for me to be rewarded.

Are you sure of victory in the primary?

I can’t stand here and start boasting because I have to subject myself to the delegates drawn across the five local governments in the area and the party leadership. You are a journalist, go and do your independent findings, if there is any free and fair primary in that district today, over 70 percent of the delegates will vote for me. They know who I am and what I am capable of doing. They know that serving the people selflessly has become my hobby. They know that I don’t feel comfortable when people are suffering. They have seen that sterling leadership quality in me and these are the people that are urging me to plunge into the race and I am well prepared for it. Though,my action is without prejudice to what the leadership will do and the way and manner they do it will determine whether we will accept the process or not.

What of if the leaders opt for consensus. What will be your reaction?

I think I have captured that earlier. Someone like me can’t disrespect party leadership in whatever way they handle our internal affairs. What we are saying is the process through which that was done and what they have in the offing to pacify those who respected the party’s decisions. It is not always good and right for those who at one time or the other made sacrifices and stepped down for candidates to be sidelined completely without the party looking their ways for compensation. This is inhuman and ungodly. The party must first respect the members before expecting any respect from those they are governing within the confine of the reciprocity principle. Respect they say is reciprocal.

You spoke about contributions to APC. Can you give insights into contributions that had endeared you to the people?

I can’t continue to mention all I have done for APC individually and collectively to promote cohesion and unity . But speaking generally, I think I made very strong contributions to strengthen and popularise the Action Congress of Nigeria that metamorphosed to APC. We were in the trenches together for over three and half years and fought together during the rerun elections that brought Governor Kayode Fayemi to government. Even when we lost reelection in 2014, I never defected despite the pressures from some politicians. It is even sad that those who crossed to our party from other parties are even getting patronages more than those of us that had been steadfast. I am not saying this can’t happen sparingly in any political setting, but the reward system must also identify some committed members like me and recognise them with positions. In the 2019 presidential election, the party in recognition of my quality and competence made me the Director General, Buhari/Osinbajo campaign Council in Ekiti and we delivered defeating PDP with over 50,000 votes. In fact, that was enough credit to my personality in APC.

Are you relying on that feat to clinch the Senatorial ticket?

Yes, it was part of my scorecards. Let me tell you, some people in other states who served in the same office as Director -General of Buhari/Osinbajo campaign Council and failed to deliver were recognised with appointments. I haven’t complained to anybody that I was not appointed or recognised, but that feat was big enough for me to be flaunting around if I am one those typical politicains that boast around when they win elections. I haven’t done that , but it justified the fact that I merit and deserve being recognised in APC and I have proof to substantiate my claim based on verifiable contributions I have made before and now.

The coming gubernatorial election will be pivotal to APC’s successes in the State and National Assembly elections. What can you say about the personality of your candidate, Hon Biodun Oyebanji?

Well, I have known Hon Biodun Oyebanji for decades. We are both former bankers, though we worked in different banks before also coming to port in the same political party. If I am to analyse him based on his candidature, I will say without iota of doubt that he is a very competent , experienced and accessible person that will make a good governor. Ekiti people are purely agrarian and in most cases what they need in their leaders is accessibility, respect and recognition, not money, not favour as many thought. Let me tell you this, governorship seat is a very sensitive position that can’t be occupied by one charlatan or inexperienced individual. Biodun Oyebanji had worked as a lecturer, which gives him vast knowledge about education sector. He had worked as a banker, which gave him advantage to know much about finance and budgeting. He had been Chief of Staff,Commissioner and Secretary to the State Government, which had broadened his knowledge about politics and governance. I have no doubt that he will be a good governor for Ekiti people .

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

