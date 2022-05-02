House Minority Caucus Commiserates with Sen. Wabara over Wife’s Death

Udora Orizu in Abuja



The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has condoled with former President of the Senate and Secretary of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, over the death of his wife, Felicia Wabara.

The caucus in a statement by its leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu said the late Mrs. Wabara was a very graceful, peaceful, humble and exceptionally kind lady; a devout Christian, who loved God and cared deeply for the wellbeing and happiness of others in spite of her challenges.

The lawmakers commiserated with Senator Wabara and the children, urging God to grant them and the extended family, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The caucus said, “She was the very quintessence of faith; a loving and very affectionate mother, an astonishingly dutiful wife who, over the years, firmly stood as a bastion of support for Senator Wabara in his patriotic service to our dear nation, especially as the President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly. Our caucus will never forget Mrs. Wabara; we love her but God, in whose bosom she now rests, loves her the most.”

