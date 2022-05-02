Ganduje Bans Banners, Posters during Eid Prayers, Sallah Festivities

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has placed a ban on banners and posters by politicians in the state during the Eid prayers and other Sallah festivities.

In his Sallah message contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, the governor noted that the act is causing serious distractions during prayers and making other Sallah festivities less attractive.

“The two Rakaat Eid Prayers considered as an important ritual after a month long Ramadan fasting and festive activities that follow are aimed at showcasing our rich cultural heritage where even foreigners witness them.

“It is, therefore, inappropriate or even disrespectful for persons or political parties to reduce such places to grounds for rallies or campaigns,” the statement added.

Ganduje said hoisting of posters when

people of different political leanings converge on Sallah and festive grounds, particularly the traditional Hawan Daushe at the Emir’s Palace, makes it potentially prone to political violence.

He warned individuals not to encourage political rallies under any guise during the Eid celebrations in violation of the Electoral Act.

The statement also said politicians in the state must stringently obey the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable of activities for the 2023 general election.

The governor charged security agencies in the state not to hesitate to take appropriate measures against any deviant act capable of breaching the prevailing peace in the state.

