FG Rates MCO Best Digital Innovation Agency





Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (NMCO) has been rated the best “Digital Innovation in the Federal Government” 5th Nigeria Internet Registration Association Award category for the year 2022.

NIRA, a Non- govermental body established by the order of the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria to manage the Nigeria’s country code, presented the award to the best portal of the federal government with excellent user experience which promote innovation and local content development with the .ng domain name.

The NMCO which was nominated by the public and assessed by the Award Jury as fulfilling the criteria for the category, competed with other nominees namely; Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC); Federal Road Safety Commission ( FRSC); Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) and emerged winner with the highest number of votes in favour of the agency.

The Director General of Mining Cadastre Office, Engr. Obadiah Simon Nkom who received the award for his Agency stated that the award is a call for Mining Cadastre to always forge ahead and be committed to be able to achieve greater feat like the NIRA Award.

Nkon, in a statement in Abuja by the agency’s Head (Press), Sade Fatoke, hinted that the reward for hard work is always more work,

According to him, “I will say this award is a call for more dedication and commitment for MCO to continue until government’s desire for the agency and the sector is fulfilled.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

