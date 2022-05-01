Withdraw Statement on Zoning, Arewa Youths Tell APC National Chairman

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

The Arewa Consultative Youth Forum (ACYF) yesterday asked the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to withdraw his statement that the party had not taken a position on zoning.

In a statement yesterday, the forum said Adamu’s remark was capable of heating up the polity and spelling doom for the party if not quickly withdrawn.

It added that it was worrisome that the party chairman could come up with such an inflammable statement when all critical stakeholders are already on the same page on the need for the Presidency to return to the South in 2023.

It said: “The unfortunate statement credited to Senator Adamu is regrettable just as it is demeaning of his status as the chairman of a ruling party.

“Even a political novice is aware that the consensus from critical political stakeholders is that the presidency must return to the South in 2023.

“His statement that no agreement had been reached on zoning is clearly not in the best interest of the party.

“In fact, the statement is capable of leading to electoral defeat for our great party if not quickly withdrawn. It is a statement that can cause confusion, overheating the polity and eventually lead to electoral defeat.

“Leaders must learn to weigh their words and also feel the pulse of the people when making statements on issues as important as this.”

