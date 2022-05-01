Tayo Ayeni Plans High-Octane Wedding for Daughter

HighLife

“Don’t get it twisted, love is a beautiful thing.” These lines by Nigerian musician, D’banj, are true to scale. However, they do not include the joy often felt by the family of lovers, a joy that is often accompanied by an immeasurably colourful celebration of the present and the future. This is the kind of joy that the Chairman of Skymit Limited, Tayo Ayeni, is feeling at the moment.

The month of May may not be a big deal to other people, but this is not true for the Ayeni family. According to the word on the street, come Saturday, May 7, 2022, the successful auto-dealer family will give out their daughter, Mathilda, in marriage to the love of her life, Olamide Akintayo. And like every family that is privileged to arrange such an event, Ayeni and the rest of the Ayenis are ready to go big.

According to the preparations so far released to the public, the event is set to take place at Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. And because the Ayenis are not a shy lot, there will be a lot of eating, drinking, and dancing at the high-octane event. More so, the top of the corporate food chain in Lagos and Nigeria will be present to raise a cup to the bride and groom and everybody else who would attend the wedding to celebrate with them.

From all indications, Ayeni will shut down Victoria Island in recognition of the incalculable worth of his daughter. This is the natural course of action when you have billionaires for associates and top-serving politicians for friends.

This is a really good year for Ayeni. His Skymit Motors Limited continues to record high revenue sales. And now, his beloved Mathilda, who is an Executive Director on the Skymit board, is getting married to her heartthrob. Indeed, it is important to shut down Victoria Island. After all, the father of the bride is a big deal in Lagos.

