Banking Hotshot, Akinsola Akinfemiwa’s Happy Moment

His name, Akinsola Akinfenwa (OON), is synonymous with banking. The former Managing Director of Skye Bank has etched his name in gold in the financial industry.

Today, the history of business in Nigeria cannot be complete without the Ondo State-born banking wizard’s name appearing many times. He was part of those that brought dynamism and rewrote the story of the country’s financial sector and launched it into the global map.

As a banker, he was a darling and inspiration to so many people. He would later become a phenomenon. It is on record that after he took over Prudent Merchant Bank, with just a branch, he successfully transformed it into a leading commercial bank with branches all over Nigeria.

Prudent Bank went on to become the lead legacy bank in the Skye Bank consortium post-consolidation. That feat further projected him as a major figure in financial institutions in Africa.

Though he quit the industry following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s guidelines in 2011, he returned in 2013 to become the Chairman of Heritage Bank. His expertise came in handy as the bank grew impressively, a few years after its establishment.

Upon his retirement, the brilliant banker took a deserved rest before he became the Chairman of the newly established Heritage Bank. Apart from banking, he is also the Vice-Chairman of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), having been appointed by the federal government. For all these and more, the banking guru, on Friday, April 25, once again, literally climbed the mountain top to thank his Creator, as he added another year to his age in a blaze of glory.

Given that he dislikes throwing an elaborate party, he dedicated the day to praising and glorifying God.

Akinfemiwa, who obtained a Master’s degree from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile-Ife, Osun State in 1980, is a versatile professional whose areas of expertise include Corporate Finance, Lease Financing, Risk Management and Strategic Planning.

He has attended various professional courses, locally and internationally, including an internship at the First National Bank of Chicago Leasing Corporation.

The alumnus of the European Institute of Business Administration, Manchester Business School, Lagos Business School and Harvard Business School is the Chairman, AAG Management Resources Limited.

He sits on the Board of various other companies, including Genesis Electricity and Petroleum Products International Limited.

