Afrobeats Goes Eclectic with the Sultry Sounds of TyStringz

New Afrobeats artist, TyStringz, is set to upend the industry with his new single entitled, ‘Shy’.

He teamed up with popular artiste, L.A.X. in the single which was produced by Marphy Jay. Released on Friday, April 29 across all digital platforms, the song is distributed by fast-rising media and marketing outfit, Defabs Digital founded by Ayodeji Badmus.

“In my new song, sincerity bleeds through my songwriting. My new Afrobeats single centres around empowering women to realize what beautiful creatures they are. With percussion being paramount, the beat allows me to become loose and free. You could call it a sunny infusion of tropical fun mixing with lush instrumentals, melting away any insecurities,” said the artist.

He continued: “‘Shy’ redirects flowing positivity into empowerment allowing my listener to feel confident and blossom upon hearing such an inspirational song. The writing process was instantaneous. On my first listen, I could feel the energy along with emotion which helped me create the lyrics and melody which gave the song a direction. This was the same energy for my collaborator, L.A.X. On hearing the song, he could automatically connect to it. It was pretty smooth for him to write his part to such beautiful music and with a great message.”

The attention-grabbing TyStringz is blossoming with youthful exuberance, which he consistently wields to achieve his bevy of accomplishments. In no way is he just another Afrobeats artist. When he isn’t busy molding his musical talent or playing one of the six instruments he mastered, TyStringz, born Oretayo Fatokun is a leading Software Developer at tech juggernaut Microsoft.

The first of four children to Dr. and Mrs. Fatokun, TyStringz was always a brilliant mind blessed with an affinity for academic excellence and an innate love of music. He maintained a pristine academic record right up to university.

Born on December 6, 1993, at Agosasa, Ogun State. He had his primary education at King Solomon Academy and proceeded for Secondary Education at The Ambassadors College, both located at Ota, Ogun State. By age 19, he graduated with a degree in Computer Science from Covenant University in Nigeria. After serving his mandatory year-long teaching requirement, he enrolled in the prestigious Loyola University in Chicago where he obtained a master’s in Information Technology with specifications in Cyber Security and graduated Summa Cum Laude at the age of 22.

When the pandemic forced him to work remotely, he found himself in the unexpected position of having more time. He capitalized on the opportunity, and his music once again breathed life. He has never looked back since.

Since then, he has reacquainted himself with his guitar, has over 100 self-penned songs, and released his debut single ‘Shalaye’ in 2021, amassing over 150,000 views on YouTube. He continues to release new music, with his most recent track ‘Far Away’ gaining an excess of 500,000 views in just three weeks. TyStringz has also opened for mega Afrobeat stars such as Davido and P-Square.

TyStringz brings to the table his love of multiple musical styles and genres, epic storytelling, and raw talent mixed with work ethic. He is ready to stamp his new brand of eclectic afro-fusion across the hearts of music lovers worldwide.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

