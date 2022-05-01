Adekunle Olayinka’s New Dream

Society Watch

The CEO of Kunle Olayinka Peace Initiative (KOPI), Adekunle Olayinka is a man who is passionate about touching lives. He has got the nod of his people at the Ifako-Ijaiye federal constituency to represent them in the House of Representatives.

Olayinka is not a new entrant in Nigeria’s politics. He has always been active in politics, even in the diaspora. He was brought back home by the trio of Senator Bola Tinubu; a former governor of Osun State and former National Chairman, APC, Chief Bisi Akande, as well as a former Lagos APC Chairman, Otunba Henry Ajomale.

Shortly after his return to the country, he worked at the state’s party secretariat for a few years as Special Adviser and Chief of Staff to Ajomale, who was the state Chairman of the party then. He was later appointed a Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters and Special Adviser on Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He once worked in Siemens ICN, MTN Nigeria, NITEL accounts and Ericsson international, Sweden. He was Director, Planning and Strategy, South African College of Business and Technology, Pretoria, South Africa.

The father of three is currently studying Public Administration for his PhD. He is a distinguished humanitarian, as he is a Paul Harris Fellow of the prestigious Rotary U.S.A.

