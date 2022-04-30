Nigerian Army Repels Terrorists from Maiduguri, Gajiram

Bennett Oghifo





The Nigerian Army has said it neutralised scores of terrorists belonging the Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) that launched a night time attack yesterday on Gajiram in Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State.

Also on Wednesday night, the army said it repelled the ISWAP terrorists that attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri around 11:50pm from Polo, fighting them back with heavy artillery.

This is the second night in succession that the terrorists would be prevented from infiltrating Maiduguri, a few days to the end of Ramadan.

According to a source, “The army sighted the terrorists in the bush, they were seen moving in large numbers not far away from the cashew plantation around Polo area and the military fired their artillery at the terrorists.

“Reliable information had it that they (the terrorists) were planning to throw mortal bombs to Maiduguri town. As such when they were sighted, the army immediately dispersed them.”

The terrorists came to Gajiram, located about 73 kilometres from Maiduguri, in their large numbers on gun trucks and motorcycles, but succumbed to superior fire power of the Nigerian troops, with air support by the Operation Hadin Kai.

According to the military, “Our troops dealt with them decisively. They retreated and escaped through the Gudumbali area. The troops were supported by the Nigerian Air Force.

“Fighter jets were immediately mobilised to provide aerial support to the ground troops, who were already in a fierce gun battle with the terrorists.”

