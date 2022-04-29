Vetifly Unveils Innovation Series to Boost Business Growth, Development

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



Nigeria’s foremost on-demand helicopter-booking company, Vetifly, has introduced a platform designed to explore the modern business trends across the global-mobility ecosystem.

The platform, according to the firm, will invariably help Nigerian companies to develop sustainable models that will guarantee business agility.

The firm also said the platform would also enable them to easily embrace technological innovations to upscale their business operations.

The Chairman of Fasmicro Group, Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, and the Country Manager of Vetifly Nigeria, Abiodun Olawale-Cole, stated this on Thursday at a media forum.

The duo announced the commencement of its Innovation Series themed ‘2022 and Beyond: The Future of Commuting and its Impact on Business Agility.’

They explained that it was in a bid to champion conversations on how technological advancements were playing an integral role in redefining the operations of the entire Nigerian-mobility sector.

The Vetifly Innovation Series, according to the duo, was scheduled to hold on May 5, 2022.

Ekekwe said: “It is on this backdrop that we have been billed to serve as the speakers for the event due to their extensive years of championing business innovation, strategies and growth plans for organisations.”

Speaking on the launch of the series, Modupe Ogundare, the Marketing Manager, Vetifly Nigeria, noted that: “The Vetifly Innovation Series is a programme designed to introduce Nigerian businesses to global-best practices that will enhance both their productivity and overall business operations.

“Over the years, we, as an organisation, have come to realise that businesses operating within the Nigerian socio-economic ecosystem need to be empowered to be fully aligned with the global best practices on building sustainability.

“It is on this understanding that we have designed the Vetifly Innovation Series which seeks to expose Nigerian companies to disruptive business ideas that would position them to maximize the potential of the industry they are operating in.

“We are, therefore, confident that this will contribute to the overall economic growth and development of the Nigerian economy.”

Ogundare explained that Vetifly is a pioneer Nigerian mobility-tech company that is revolutionizing the Nigerian-transport ecosystem through the innovative usage of helicopters to transport people and cargoes across the country.

“This reiterates the company’s commitment to champion innovative solutions through the provision of safer and faster transportation alternatives,” She added.

