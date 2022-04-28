Two Nigerian Teams for Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five World Final in Qatar

While many are still ruing the Super Eagles’ failure to make it to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, the country is set to be represented by two teams at the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five World Final this year in Qatar.

Holy Sons FC and She United are the two teams that will be flying Nigeria’s flag in Qatar.

The two teams sealed their place in the World Final where they will have a chance to play with Brazilian superstar Neymar after emerging champions in last weekend’s National Final in Lagos.

According to the organisers, more than 1600 teams began the journey that saw Holy Sons FC and She United emerge as the champions in the Boys and Girls categories respectively.

Holy Sons won the Boys category following a 5-0 demolition of Kaizer Chiefs while She United dominated in the Girls’ final with the same scoreline over Gasfast FC.

Generally acclaimed as one of the biggest events on the grassroots sporting calendar since debuting in Nigeria in 2017, the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five has continually provided thousands with a chance to exhibit their talents.

Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku,

commended the organizers of Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five; describing it as unique and fun-filled.

He also wished the two Nigerian teams taking part in the World finals in Qatar the very best.

“The exposure will be good for many of the players and if they can overcome stage fright and do their best, who knows what might happen? These types of things are platforms to expose their talents and skills,” Mr Aiyepeku stated.

For the captains of the winning teams, Holy Sons FC, Tomisin Alasiri and Olasubomi Ogundele of She United, they are both eager to make an impact in the World Final which will be a gathering of the very best globally.

Even Neymar Jr himself has revealed his excitement, saying: “I can’t wait to see who comes out on top in this special ‘Super Final’.

