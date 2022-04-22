Nigerian Embassy in Russia Suspends Passport Production

The federal government has suspended the production of passports in Russia for Nigerian nationals, according to a memo seen by THISDAY.

Specifically, the Nigerian embassy in Russia announced the suspension in a memo dated April 1, 2022.

It was unclear as of the time of filing going to press if the suspension of passport production at the immigration section of the embassy was linked to the production equipment.

The memo signed by the Nigerian embassy immigration attache (I) said: “To the general public: Notice of temporary suspension of passport production. This is to inform of the temporary suspension of passport production at the immigration section of the embassy between 4th – 24th April 2022, due to routine maintenance of the production equipment.

“The passport production will re-commence on Friday 29th April, 2022. In view of the above, the Embassy wishes to express sincere apologies for any inconveniences this may have caused.”

Meanwhile, in response to the spate of requests by students for the renewal of passports with more than six months validity, the comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service “has graciously approved the re-issuance of passports with validity period not exceeding 12 months,” stated the embassy on its website.

“In other words, if the validity of any standard Nigerian passport is 12 months or less, it is renewable by the passport office of the Nigerian Embassy, Moscow, on application,” it explained.

It added: “For students with special requests for re-issuance of passports that the validity is more than 12 months, each case shall be forwarded to the comptroller-general for consideration based on its merit. Such passport application shall only be issued after approval has been given by the comptroller-general.”

