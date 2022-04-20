Peter Obi Pledges to Fix Nigeria from ‘Total Collapse’

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki



One of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants in the 2023 general elections and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday assured that he has the capacity to fix the country, “from total collapse” if elected President in 2023.

Obi who met with PDP delegates and other officials of the party, in Abakaliki, explained that Nigerians were not in need of a consensus candidate but a problem solver that has what it takes to fix the country.

He added that Nigerians were looking forward to having somebody that could make Nigeria productive and pull Nigerians out of poverty.

The former Governor said: “Nigeria is insecure; Nigeria is not unified and Nigeria is unproductive and it is collapsing.

“Going by the enormity of Nigeria’s problems, they are not looking for a consensus candidate, they are looking forward to somebody who will start solving their problems.

“The firm duty of a leader is to be a problem solver. Nigerians are looking forward to somebody that can make Nigeria productive and start getting Nigerians to be pulled out of poverty. That’s what Nigerians are looking for, not consensus candidate. So, I want to correct that.

“Even the Northerners; everybody has a problem in Nigeria. Nigeria as it is today is insecure, Nigeria is not unified and Nigeria is unproductive.

“It is collapsing. Nigerians are looking for a fixer. Somebody who will start creating wealth, not about where he is. Where you come from is important, because some people can say we are looking for equity and justification, which is necessary in a diverse country.

“But most importantly, we want someone who will start creating wealth in the Nigeria. You need to check my track record. Am a trader. I have operated in the corporate world. I have been a Governor. That’s the record you need to check.

“You don’t need to ask me. Just check my trajectory. And I have been everywhere in the World and I believe I can fix Nigeria.

“I maintain that PDP has array of candidates who are qualified and competent and everything. But within even competent people, in Serie One leagues, they are still the best.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

