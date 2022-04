Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has resolved to sell its presidential form at the cost of 100 million. While the Expression of Interest form is fixed at the cost of N30 million, the nomination form cost N70 million.

This was part of the decision ratified at the emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Wednesday in Abuja.

The sale of forms of the ruling party will commence on April 22, 2022.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram