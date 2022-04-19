Kano’s Deputy Governor, Chief of Staff, Resign as Commissioners

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



Kano State Deputy Governor Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has resigned from his position as Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Mr Gawuna in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Hassan Musa Fagge, yesterday, confirmed the development.

The statement read: “Praise be to Almighty Allah for giving me the strength and wisdom and also guiding me to steer the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources for the past seven years under our amiable Governor, Dr.Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“Through these years, I served as the Commissioner of Agriculture under the proactive leadership of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. I garnered a lot of knowledge, broadened my perspective and acquired experience in the service of the people.

“In those years, we worked with vision and recorded a lot of achievements in the agricultural sector. I appreciate the opportunity given to me twice to serve as Commissioner under the purposeful Ganduje administration, which today made me among the longest serving Commissioners of Agriculture in the country.

“My decision to resign as Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources is to further my political career. I will continue to give contributions towards the development of the state as your loyal deputy in the mandate given to us by Kano people.”

On his part, Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, has also resigned his position to contest for the House of Representatives from Kunchi/Tsanyawa constituency in the state.

Others, who tendered thier resignation were Mr Kabiru Ado Lakwaya, the state Commissioner for Youth and Sport; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Ali Haruna Makoda; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth enlightenment, Mr Muhammad Maikasuwa among others.

THISDAY learnt that scores of commissioners and other political appointees had been resigning in droves in line with the ultimatum issued by Ganduje to do so on or before April 18th, and in line with the Electoral Act section 84 (12) as amended 2022.

