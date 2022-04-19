Bible Society Holds National Board Meeting

The Bible Society of Nigeria [BSN], will be holding her 55th National Board Meeting in Abuja, from April 25 to 29, 2022.

According to a release from the BSN Manager, Media and PR, Benjamin Mordi, “the board meeting, which will be declared open by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello, will start with a Divine Service scheduled to hold at All Saints’ Anglican Church, Wuse Zone 5 on Wednesday, April 27, 2022’’.

He said the meeting, being hosted by the North Central Zone of BSN, will be presided over by the President and Board Chairman of the Society, Bishop Dr. Olubunmi Timothy Banwo.

“Among other things, the board meeting will discuss past and future activities of the organisation concerning Bible work and as well examine her accounts for the past one year. The General Secretary of BSN, Pastor Samuel Sanusi is expected to present his report for the year under review to the Board at the meeting”.

“Expected at the board meeting are the Patron of BSN, His Excellency, Gen. Dr. Yakubu Gowon, the national officers, delegates from across the country and some senior members of the management team of the organization,” he added.

The BSN is a not-for-profit inter-denominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into Nigerian languages, publishes, distributes, executes programmes to engage people with the Bible to transform their lives, and raises funds for the Bible works.

