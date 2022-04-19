APC NWC to Consider Transition C’ttee’s Recommendations Today

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will today consider the recommendations of the Transition Committee set up by its National Chairman, Senator Abdulahi Adamu.

Adamu had set up the committee after he assumed the leadership of the party to know the state of finances of the party and to study the handing over note of the defunct Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and other sundry matters affecting the National Secretariat of the party.

“We want to know where the party is exactly so that we don’t get taken by the exuberance of winning an election and just plunge into the pond pool or not know how deep or the temperature of the water. As for you, the director of admin, you have no hiding place. We will count on your loyalty to the party,” Adamu had stated.

THISDAY checks revealed that the chairman of the committee and former Governor of Jigawa State, Ali Saad Birnin Kudu, submitted the report last week.

The committee was expected to come up with recommendations that would put the party in better shape and to restructure the party’s secretariat ahead of the 2023 primaries.

A member of the NWC, who pleaded anonymity, revealed that the comprehensive report of the committee was submitted at the last meeting and would be considered at today’s meeting.

The source said: “You will recall the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu promised to look at the activities of the National Secretariat of the party, in the light of that, we shall consider the recommendations of the committee on the structure of the National Secretariat. The committee met with the six directors of the party and we shall consider their findings and recommendations.”

Also, today’s NWC meeting will fine-tune the cost of expression of interest and nomination forms for all elective offices ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Wednesday.

“The meeting will also fine-tune the cost of expression of interest and nomination forms for elective offices from House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, Governors and the President to present it at Wednesday NEC meeting,” the source added.

The NWC had announced a free nomination fee for all women aspirants for any elective position.

