Contactor Laments Corruption in Delta State Oil Commission

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A contractor with the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), has alleged wide spread corruption in the commission, describing it as a “cash cow” of the authorities in the state.



The contractor, Dr. Ishaq Osagie-Eweka, further bemoaned unwholesome practices in the commission in a statement made available to Journalists in Benin City, capital of Edo State yesterday.



He regretted that in spite of the huge sums of money available to the commission, it has failed to pay contractors for projects executed armed with certificate of job completion.

Osagie-Eweka also frowned at the practice of collection of outrageous 20 percent of contract sum under the disguise of Assurance/Equity fee.



He, further, stated that the essence of setting up the commission have been defeated as it is now used by public officials to siphon money, noting that all these were some of the reasons why the commission office in Warri was picketed by contractors a week ago.



“The constitutional provision for distribution of 13 per cent derivation to states that host natural resources is sacrosanct as dictated in the proviso to Section 162 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.



“However, it has become public knowledge that some chief executives of the various states with natural resources that largely contribute to Nigeria’s revenue generation divert and misappropriate the 13 per cent derivation accruable to their states as host communities.



“The commission has become governor’s automotive teller machine (ATM) to steal and launder the common wealth of the people.



“Take for instance, the DESOPADEC; The data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that in 2021, Delta State received N141.93 billion from the 13 per cent oil derivation federation accounts; being the highest amongst the oil producing states in Nigeria.



“Contracts awarded to contractors in 2021 have not been paid 13 months after the projects have been completed.

“Officials of the DESOPADEC award contracts by collecting assurance/equity fee of 20 per cent from unsuspecting contractors which runs contrary to the laws guiding contract award in Delta State and Nigeria.



“To cap it all, the commission doesn’t pay contractors on completion of the projects, even with certificates of completion,” he lamented.

