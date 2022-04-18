Access Bank, GTB, Top LinkedIn’s Ranking on Nigeria’s Best Workplaces

Emma Okonji

The world’s largest professional network company, LinkedIn, has released its 2022 list of best places to work in Nigeria, with Access Bank, GTB, Stanbic IBTC and Zenith Bank, topping the list.

Themed “Top Companies 2022: The 25 best workplaces to grow your career in Nigeria”, some Nigerian companies made it onto the list, which include companies in financial services, information technology, consumer goods, food and beverages, oil and gas, telecommunications, professional services and internet services.

Financial services companies in Nigeria dominated the list with the top four companies ranked being Access Bank, GTB, Stanbic IBTC and Zenith Bank.

The world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Bush Inbev, ranked fifth on the list. Union Bank of Nigeria Plc made the cut at number six, followed by Sterling Bank Plc at number seven, while British American Tobacco, BAT Nigeria, was ranked number eight.

First Bank of Nigeria was ranked number nine, while Fidelity Bank and Interswitch ranked number ten and eleven respectively, further demonstrating the dominance of financial services as the best sector to grow a career in Nigeria.

Other companies that featured in the ranking include: The Coca-Cola Company, Standard Chartered Bank, Olam, United Bank of Africa, FCMB, Shell, Globacom, Fiverr, PwC, Amazon, MTN, Wema Bank, Nestle and Promasidor.

The 2022 LinkedIn Top Companies list in Nigeria is the first annual ranking of the 25 best workplaces to grow careers in the country – based on unique LinkedIn data.

LinkedIn said, “These are companies offering stability in our ever-changing world of work – the ones that are not only attracting employees but retaining them.”

Commenting on the report, Country Manager at Turn Left Media – the Exclusive Partner to LinkedIn Marketing Solutions in Nigeria, Tunde Ajetomobi, said: “This report reflects the evolving relationship between organisational culture and employee retention. It also shows that the dynamics around talent acquisition and retention remain a core component, which organisations must continue to take more seriously and prioritise in their strategic goals.

“As we all can see, the work environment has fully evolved, the future of work we always talked about is here, the aftermath of COVID-19 made sure of that. Job candidates are increasingly choosing their companies as they continue to adapt by taking on new skills, even as businesses are adapting to new consumer expectations and behaviour by leveraging web tech to drive effective brand positioning.

“These rankings are intended to spur organisations in Nigeria to pay closer attention to organisational culture, bearing in mind that competition over quality talent never ceases.”

He added that companies looking to improve their competitive edge have a great opportunity to leverage LinkedIn’s suite of resources to position their brands more favourably to attract and retain quality talent.

“We are a massive resource tool for businesses, we have the B2B Institute, which is a think tank funded by LinkedIn that researches the future of B2B marketing and decision making, we collect valuable data and resources which are very important in making strategic decisions for businesses. There’s a whole lot more, and that’s why we tell businesses to use our servicesand resources, join our free webinars, download our reports and get in touch with us,” Ajetomobi said.

