Akpanudoedehe Declares for Akwa Ibom Governorship Race

The former Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe has declared his interest to contest for the governorship seat of Akwa Ibom state ahead of the 2023 elections.

Akpanudoedehe declared his governorship aspiration yesterday at the political rally organised in Uyo, Akwa Ibom capital, promising to lift the people out of extreme poverty.

Among others, the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi; APC National Vice Chairman, South-south, Chief Victor Giadom and Executive Officer, Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority, Mr. Umanah Umanah witnessed the declaration.

He said he had accepted the clarion call of his people to contest the governorship seat. I want to accept your call to run. I want to thank the President who allowed me to serve as National Secretary of the party and stakeholders who didn’t reject my nomination.

“I want to thank most especially Amaechi who sponsored us to the national secretariat of the party. We don’t have the character of being ungrateful,” the governorship hopeful said.

On why he has decided to throw his hat into the ring, Akpanudoedehe noted that he would inspire prosperity in the state.

He added: “My focus will be how to deliver my people from poverty. God has given me a special gift and the special gift is how to deliver you from poverty.”

“For instance, we will give N1 million grants each to 1000 people per local government. It is time to empower the people not to depend on stipends. We will make Akwa Ibom the hub for technology.”

He added that his government would also focus on urban renewal, while also refocusing the people of the global economy through science and technology and make the state the hub of science and technology in West Africa.

“I need your support. I want you to trust me with your mandate to govern Akwa Ibom state. I hereby accept your call to run for the governor of Akwa Ibom state. God will use me to unlock the potential of Akwa Ibom. We will lift you out of poverty,” he assured.

Speaking at the reception, Amaechi said the APC was ready to take over the government house in Uyo, pleading with APC members in the state to give peace a chance.

His words: “As Caretaker Committee national secretary, I do not need to emphasise that he was very visible. His visibility almost returned him to the national secretariat. But I told him he needed to go back home and reshape the party at home.

“The crowd here today is clear proof that the APC here is viable and strong. Nobody can say we aren’t strong in Akwa Ibom. Let us keep working together. We are close to the election. This is not time for us to fight ourselves but work together for the actualisation of APC success in Akwa Ibom.”

“From the leaders I have seen here today, the APC will bring victory to us. Let us come together, allow for give and take and face our common enemy. Let us work together so that we can bring victory.”

The minister urged party members to go back to their respective units and wards to mobilise support for APC, bring people back to the party and ensure its victory at the polls come 2023.

On his part, the APC State chairman, Mr. Augustine Ekanem, urged party members to go and campaign so that they can defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He insisted that APC is one and the party is not divided, stressing that everyone is encouraged to go out and campaign so that the party can defeat the PDP, who is the real enemy.

Ekanem said: “There is no victory inside APC. The only victory we have is outside APC. The only victory we have is how to defeat PDP. God will take us to our destination.

“We must show the world that the party is intact. As we go home, let us prepare to win. I won’t dwell on the court case. By the special grace of God, I am your chairman,” Ekanem said.

Umanah said they would continue to recognise Ekanem as chairman of the party in the state because that was the decision of the Court. Members of the party must remain focused and avoid distraction so that they can take Government House in 2023.

Umanah noted: “Some of these people came when the food was ready. They don’t know what we had suffered. But we are determined to reposition our party. These people won’t be worried if we don’t have a candidate in 2023.

“We will not allow them to hijack the structure, we will stand on the truth. We will abide by the position of law and respect the rule of law. I congratulate my brother, he is the caterpillar of Akwa-Ibom politics. They are afraid because they know you have the capacity.”

