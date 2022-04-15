United Nigeria, Wakanow Partner to Enhance Customers’ Experience

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s upcoming airline, United Nigeria Airlines has integrated with Wakanow, Africa’s leading travel tech company, to provide greater value to its customers by delivering real-time inventory and flight schedules.

By virtue of this partnership, Wakanow is the only online travel agency with United Nigeria’s Live Inventory bookable in real time enabling the delivery of seamless booking experience for Wakanow customers and United Nigeria passengers.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to United Nigeria, CEO of Wakanow, Mr. Adebayo Adedeji said, “We are excited to commence this partnership with United Nigeria. With the support of Wakanow, the airline will concentrate on her core mandate which is moving travelers across the country while we will ensure that travelers have the best-in-class booking experience.”

“We have promised our customers that we are the best plug for their local and international travels. We will continue to deliver on this promise and with this partnership, we have gone a step further to delight African travelers,” he added.

Also commenting during the visit, CCO of Wakanow, Mrs. Adenike Macaulay, noted that with the integration, Nigerians should be rest assured of a seamless booking experience for domestic flights with United Nigeria.

“Our expertise as an innovative travel tech company is a great value addition to the airline, which will be leveraged extensively as we deepen our partnership. We will be upping the ante of the booking experience of United Nigeria Airlines as a partner”, she said.

Chairman and CEO of United Nigeria, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, said: “United Nigeria is glad to have Wakanow as a partner to provide this bespoke service to us in delivering best-in-class booking services. We are sure that their support for United Nigeria will aid our growth and overall success in the aviation industry.”

Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer of United Nigeria, explained that as the airline continues to evolve and take on more destinations, the potential of the tourism sector of Nigeria will all be better known.

According to him, “Wakanow has demonstrated leadership in the travel industry, and we are sure that this will impact on our airline as well and provide the travelling public dear to not only its booking platform but also other services. It will complement United Nigeria’s objective of uniting cities, cultures, businesses, friends and associates through delivery of safe and exceptional flight experiences to its customers.”

