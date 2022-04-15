Osamede Uwubanmwen Unveiled as Vice President World Federation of Advertisers

Mary Nnah

At the Annual General Meeting of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), which was held in Athens, Greece recently, Osamede Uwubanwmen the President of ADVAN, was elected as Regional Vice President of Africa, on the Executive Council of the WFA

He alongside CMOs from Dole and Nestle has been elected to bolster the leadership team as the new Regional Vice Presidents

New appointments also include senior marketing and policy executives from Bank of Africa, Danone, Ferrero, Grab, L’Oréal, and Mars

Uwubanmwen is an exceptional commercial thought leader, with marketing and media communication experience, a seasoned sales and financial services professional, with over 20 years (12 years in a senior role) track record of success, in providing cutting-edge, result-oriented solutions in brand marketing and media communication, FMCG sales, financial management, and banking operations.

He is an Alumnus of the Harvard Business School, as well as the Paris Graduate School of Management where he earned an MBA in International Business.

Uwubanmwen is a member of several international and local professional bodies including:

Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professional Organization U.S.A (SCIP); Advertising Practitioner Council of Nigeria (APCON) and Institute of Direct and Digital Marketing UK IDM.

His work experience prior to the Commercial Director role at Biogenetics Pharmaceuticals Nigeria Limited, includes seniors roles at Stanbic IBTC, as Head Marketing and Communications, Corporate and Investment Banking, Brand management Guinness Nigeria Plc. as well as Retail Sales Development Manager Guinness Nigeria.

As regional Vice President Africa on the WFA council, Uwubanmwen will champion sustainable marketing in Africa through the set up of National Marketing Associations across the region as well as support the drive for responsible marketing among brands in Africa.

The Advertisers Association of Nigeria, which is the only body for client-side marketers in Nigeria (Multinationals and top local organisations that engage in high-level marketing activities) through its various representations on the World Federation of Advertisers, remains a leading voice for the African Marketing Community in the Global marketing space.

WFA is the only global organisation representing the common interests of marketers. It is the voice of marketers worldwide, representing 90% of global marketing communications expenditure – roughly US$900 billion per annum. WFA champions more effective and sustainable marketing communications.

WFA connects the world’s biggest brand owners and national advertiser associations in more than 60 markets, bringing together tens of thousands of brands at the local level. Together, they create a global network that offers a unique source of leadership, expertise, and inspiration.

