Ex-Brazil World Cup Star, Careca, Reveals Admiration for Osimhen

Former Brazil and Napoli star, Careca, has revealed his admiration for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has been outstanding for Partenopei this season, scoring 16 goals and assisting five times in 26 appearances. The former Lille star could have scored more if not for injuries.

Careca was part of the last golden Napoli team alongside Diego Maradona, that won the Scudetto and UEFA Cup in the 1989/1990 season.

The former Brazil international admires Osimhen for his strong mentality, and he believes that the 23-year-old has a lot of quality.

“He’s going strong, and he’s a striker who scores. He’s fast, powerful, and strong,” Careca told NapoliMagazine.

“I see he’s someone who wants to win and make history. I’ve seen he’s tough, always aiming for the goal. I like him,” Careca added.

The last time Napoli won the Scudetto, it was a Careca and Maradona show. Osimhen has been brilliant for the Luciano Spalletti-tutored side. With six games left, Osimhen would look to continue with his outstanding performances to help the Partenopeans to their first title in 32 years.”

